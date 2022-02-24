Reward increases in Yavapai-Apache police shooting case

CAMP VERDE - Yavapai Silent Witness has added $1,000 to the reward for information in the shooting of Yavapai-Apache Police Sgt. Preston Brogdon.

The organization now has $11,000 for anyone who contacts them with information that leads to an arrest in the case. Brogdon was seriously wounded when shot in the abdomen while on an emergency call Feb. 9 near the Tunlii housing area.

The suspect identified by the FBI, which took over the case the following day, is Valentin Rodriguez, 39, who has lived at various locations in the Verde Valley. He may be a member of or connect to the Yavapai-Apache community. He is described as 5-foot-9, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Chris Wilson, director of Yavapai Silent Witness, said the increased reward came through “overwhelming support” from the community.

“An event like this rocks a community,” Wilson said in a news release. “When one of our peacekeepers is viciously attacked like this, we as a community must come together and aid law enforcement with any information that can get these violent criminals off our streets. In doing so, we send a message to these violent offenders that there is no place to hide, and equally important we send a message to our law enforcement professionals that we are thankful for them and we got their backs.”

To earn your reward if an arrest is made, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All information remains anonymous.

Those with important knowledge in the case may also contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999.

Brogdon was released last week from an intensive care unit into a rehabilitation facility.

There is ongoing fundraising, plus upcoming events to raise money to help the Brogdon family. Friday, Feb. 25, Sedona Barbershop, 2515 W. 89A, is hosting an event, with all proceeds being donated. Saturday, the Camp Verde VFW, 277 SR 260, is hosting a car wash, bake sale, auction and dinner, starting at 12:30 p.m.

March 19, the Lodge at Cliff Castle Casino, 333 W. Middle Verde Road, will hold a Cornhole Tournament starting at noon as a fundraiser for the Brogdons. There will be a team competition in a round-robin, double-elimination format, with five games guaranteed. Entry is $50 per team. Afterward is a singles double-elimination bracket, an entry is $25 per person.

The day will include raffles, auctions and other events. Enter on ScoreHolio or contact Austin Bower at bowraustin4@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to donate through their Brogdon fundraiser. Donations must be made out to YCSO Employee Fund with “Benevolence Fund: In honor of Officer Brogdon” written on the memo line. These funds can be mailed to or brought to YCSO Headquarters 255 E. Gurley St., Prescott AZ 86301 or YCSO Camp Verde Patrol Office, 2830 N. Commonwealth Drive, Camp Verde AZ 86322.