Recovered body may be suspect in police officer’s shooting

CAMP VERDE - Valentin Rodriguez has not been seen in public since the shooting of Yavapai-Apache Police Sgt. Preston Brogdon on Feb. 9.

Now, law enforcement officials believe a body found Friday afternoon is Rodriguez.

According to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a father and son found a deceased Hispanic male while they were fishing in the Verde River.

They are awaiting a positive identification.

“Positive doesn’t happen until the medical examiner does their full examination, but they do believe that it is him,” said YCSO spokesperson Kristin Greene.

The body was found around 4 p.m., according to YCSO. Cause of death is not known.

YAPD, YCSO and Camp Verde Marshal’s Office responded to the scene along with the FBI, which had taken charge of the investigation the day after Brogdon was shot.

Officials said personal items on the body led them to believe “tentatively” it was the suspect in the case.

Yavapai Silent Witness had been offering $11,000 for information leading to Rodriguez’s arrest.

Brogdon, who was shot in the abdomen, was released last week from an intensive care unit into a rehabilitation facility.

There is ongoing fundraising, plus upcoming events to raise money to help the Brogdon family as he recovers from serious injuries that resulted from the shooting.

March 19, the Lodge at Cliff Castle Casino, 333 W. Middle Verde Road, will hold a Cornhole Tournament starting at noon as a fundraiser for the Brogdons. There will be a team competition in a round-robin, double-elimination format, with five games guaranteed. Entry is $50 per team. Afterward is a singles double-elimination bracket, an entry is $25 per person.

The day will include raffles, auctions and other events. Enter on ScoreHolio or contact Austin Bower at bowraustin4@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to donate through their Brogdon fundraiser. Donations must be made out to YCSO Employee Fund with “Benevolence Fund: In honor of Officer Brogdon” written on the memo line. These funds can be mailed to or brought to YCSO Headquarters 255 E. Gurley St., Prescott AZ 86301 or YCSO Camp Verde Patrol Office, 2830 N. Commonwealth Drive, Camp Verde AZ 86322.