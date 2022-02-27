Obituary: Gayle Nash
Gayle Nash
1934 - 2022
Gayle Nash was born in Vincennes, Indiana on June 1, 1934 and spent his youth there. He joined the U.S. Navy right out of High School and served during the Korean War. After his time in the Navy, he became a long-haul truck driver.
He moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where he met his wife “Muffin” Irene Ortega.
Gayle and Irene moved to Camp Verde in 2002 where he resided until his passing on February 20, 2022.
Gayle has three stepchildren Geneva Reyes (Angelo), Irene Dudley (Alan-deceased), Johnnie Gonzales (Roberta). He is the beloved grandfather to six grandchildren Renee Gonzales (Brandon), Raymond Artiaga (Rachel), Bryan Gonzales, Shawn Dudley, Brandon Dudley (Alexa), De’Mi Dudley.
He also has six great- grandchildren that he loved dearly Kylie Artiaga, Nathanial Artiaga, Olivia Ayers, Natalia Artiaga, Christopher Gonzales, and Isabella Gonzales.
Gayle was a devout Catholic and truly loved his family and the Lord. He was a member of the St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his father Theodore Nash, mother Susan Wheatley, and sister Mary Catherine all of Vincennes, Indiana.
Gayle is survived by his wife Irene Ortega-Nash, sister Sharyn Catiller, his stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer, a time and date will be announced.
Information provided by the family.
