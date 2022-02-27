Obituary: J. Elizabeth Martinez

J. Elizabeth Martinez

1953 - 2022

June Elizabeth “Liz” Martinez, 68 was born June 26 1953 in Williams, Arizona to Thomas Benjamin Garcia and Felice Florinda (Dominguez) Garcia. They then moved to Flagstaff, AZ when she was six years old. She attended Weitzel Elementary, East Flagstaff Junior High, where she met the love of her life Andy Martinez, then she attended Coconino High School.



In 1969 Liz Garcia became Mrs. Andy Martinez. They began their journey in life not as two but as one. Until the unexpected but much longed for pregnancy happened. They had their first child Andrea. This was a dream come true as they had been trying for a baby. Two years later they welcomed their son Travis. They thought life was good. Then six longer years later they were surprised to find out she was expecting their third child Kristi and then their family was complete.





In May of 1999 they moved to Cottonwood, AZ where they planned to retire and one day be able to enjoy their grandkids. They did get blessed with 13 amazing grandchildren and were lucky enough to have three great-grandchildren and one on the way.





Liz was the best wife, mom, grandma, aunt and friend anyone could ask for. She would do anything for those she loved. She loved bowling, playing cards and being with her family.



She passed away February 12, 2022 with her loving husband and grandchildren by her side. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years; her brother David Eugene Garcia; her daughters, Andrea Martinez and Kristi Martinez and her son Travis Martinez; 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that will all miss her tremendously. She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Benjamin Garcia, mother Felice Florinda Garcia, her brother Frank Ray Garcia and many other family members.



Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood on Saturday, March 05, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Everyone is welcome to come celebrate her life with the family.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

