OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Feb. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Kathryn Ann Martinez

Kathryn Ann Martinez

Kathryn Ann Martinez

Originally Published: February 27, 2022 12:15 a.m.

Kathryn Ann Martinez

1962 - 2022

Kathryn Ann Martinez was a caring mother, sister, grandmother and a wonderful friend to all of those who knew her. She passed peacefully on February 11, 2022 at the age of 59 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by all of those who loved her. Her family, her friends and her loving cousins Bernadette and John Aragon of San Francisco.

Kathryn was born in Flagstaff, Arizona in April of 1962 to Arthur and Shirley Martinez. As a young woman, she moved to Maui, Hawaii. For her, it was perfect and beautiful and it was her “happy place.” Later, she relocated to the Verde Valley and called it home for the rest of her days.

For the past 10 years she was the manager at Country Care Assisted Living in Cottonwood, Arizona where she lovingly cared for many residents who were living out their last days.

Kathryn will be remembered for her bravery and courage; her wonderfully contagious laugh, compassion and good will towards all. She would light up the room with her beautiful smile. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved to be out on a camping adventure, reading a good book with a glass of wine and enjoying great music.

Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Shirley Martinez and younger brother, Bryan.

She is survived by her son, Nicholas Reynoso and daughter, Lyndsy Martinez (Skylar); brother, Michael Martinez (Michelle) and sister Tamara Tennant; Love of her life, longtime friend and companion, Jim Velo; and grandson, Kaleb; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Autism Speaks, https://www.autismspeaks.org, or Maggie’s Hospice, 306 N. Virginia St., Prescott, AZ 86301.

No memorial arrangements have been made at this time.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News