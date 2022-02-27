Obituary: Kathryn Ann Martinez
Kathryn Ann Martinez
1962 - 2022
Kathryn Ann Martinez was a caring mother, sister, grandmother and a wonderful friend to all of those who knew her. She passed peacefully on February 11, 2022 at the age of 59 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by all of those who loved her. Her family, her friends and her loving cousins Bernadette and John Aragon of San Francisco.
Kathryn was born in Flagstaff, Arizona in April of 1962 to Arthur and Shirley Martinez. As a young woman, she moved to Maui, Hawaii. For her, it was perfect and beautiful and it was her “happy place.” Later, she relocated to the Verde Valley and called it home for the rest of her days.
For the past 10 years she was the manager at Country Care Assisted Living in Cottonwood, Arizona where she lovingly cared for many residents who were living out their last days.
Kathryn will be remembered for her bravery and courage; her wonderfully contagious laugh, compassion and good will towards all. She would light up the room with her beautiful smile. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved to be out on a camping adventure, reading a good book with a glass of wine and enjoying great music.
Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Shirley Martinez and younger brother, Bryan.
She is survived by her son, Nicholas Reynoso and daughter, Lyndsy Martinez (Skylar); brother, Michael Martinez (Michelle) and sister Tamara Tennant; Love of her life, longtime friend and companion, Jim Velo; and grandson, Kaleb; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Autism Speaks, https://www.autismspeaks.org, or Maggie’s Hospice, 306 N. Virginia St., Prescott, AZ 86301.
No memorial arrangements have been made at this time.
Information provided by the family.
