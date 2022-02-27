Obituary: Nancy Rayne Smith

Nancy Rayne Smith

1944 - 2022

Nancy Rayne Smith was born to Jane and Austin Rayne in Germantown, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 4, 1944. With her family by her side, Nancy peacefully went to be with her many loved ones on the other side on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.



Nancy had a great love for history, but she especially loved her beloved town of Jerome, where she resided for nearly 50 years. Nancy loved to tell stories of Jerome and its people and could tell you about anything you wanted to know about her home on the hill.





Nancy greatly enjoyed helping people with their taxes and continued this passion right up until the end. She volunteered with the Jerome Fire Department Auxiliary and wore her JFD shirt with pride.





Nancy is survived by her two daughters Crystal Smith and Sarah (Dwain) Dement; her precious granddaughters Helena Goodman, Cheyenne Goodman and Cordelia Dement; sister Judy (George) Frame; and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.





Nancy will be greatly missed by many.





A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by Westcott Funeral Home.