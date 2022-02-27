OFFERS
Sun, Feb. 27
Obituary: Phillip A. Harvey

Phillip A. Harvey

Phillip A. Harvey

Originally Published: February 27, 2022 12:20 a.m.

Phillip A. Harvey

1937 - 2022

Phillip A. Harvey, 85 of Camp Verde, Arizona passed away on February 17, 2022. He was born on February 10, 1937.

Phil is survived by his wife of 63 years, Bonny; daughters, Nancy Taylor of Camp Verde, and Kathy Rumbold of Dewey, AZ; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Parkside Community Church in Camp Verde on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

Please send any contributions to Parkside Community Church, 401 Camp Lincoln Road, Camp Verde, AZ 86322.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

