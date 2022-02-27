Obituary: Rev. Lawrence J. Clark

Rev. Lawrence J. Clark

1933 - 2022

Rev. Lawrence Joseph Clark, 89, of Cottonwood, Arizona, went to be with Jesus on February 12, 2022.



He was born January 13, 1933 to Perry Joseph Clark and Esther Shipman in Inglewood, California. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Lee Clark, and his grandson, Zachary Shouse.





Lawrence, a proud graduate of UCLA, earned a Master of Divinity at Eastern Baptist Seminary. He was ordained by the Philadelphia Baptist Association and later earned a Master of Ed. in Supervision & Counseling at Long Beach State University.





Rev. Clark pastored several churches and was also an associate pastor.



He was the principal of two different schools in between his pastoral callings. He was also a social worker in Chicago for 20 years! He felt God’s call on his life and desired to be an example of Christ’s love in every situation, no matter what his job description was.



Larry is survived by his wife, Beverly Bullock. Larry and Beverly were blessed by God to have found each other and be united in marriage in their ‘Golden years.’



Although their time together was cut short by Larry’s death, they enjoyed every year, and every hour that the Lord gave them. They were very active together with daily swims, traveling, and cruise adventures. Larry enjoyed writing about his travel experiences to share with family when he returned. He made you feel like you had been there with them.





Other family members who miss Larry greatly are: his son, Wayne (Della) Clark: daughter, Peggy (Mark) Whiting; step-daughter Janet Layfield (Jon); step-son, William (Laurie) Bullock; and his sister Dorothy Marian Roder, as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.





A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Thompson Funeral Chapel, Goodyear, AZ. Burial was at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Avondale, AZ.



The family suggests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.



