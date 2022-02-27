Obituary: Russell L. Bottjer
Russell L. Bottjer
1947 - 2022
Russell L. Bottjer, 74, of Cornville, Arizona passed away February 6, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix, AZ, with his wife by his side.
Russ survived a great many things in his lifetime including his service in the Marine Corp during the Vietnam War, a double-lung transplant in 2016, and cancer. Unfortunately, like so many others, his strength and resilience was not enough to overcome COVID-19.
Russ was a devoted husband to his wife, Carol of 46 years, a guiding father to his three sons, Mitch, Mark and Sean and loving grandfather to his only granddaughter, Carly. Russ is also survived by his niece, Terri and nephew, Scott.
Russ was also a well-known member of the Cornville community for 16 years. He and Carol both have devoted extensive volunteer hours to Kids Against Hunger and Manzanita Outreach.
Russ’s kind heart, friendly humor, and wisdom will be forever missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date this summer.
Information provided by Westcott Funeral Home.
