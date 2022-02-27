OFFERS
Valley cities gather 20% more in sales tax

Sales tax collections continue to rise steadily in Verde Valley municipalities, which averaged 20% more in January 2022 than in January 2021.

Sales tax collections continue to rise steadily in Verde Valley municipalities, which averaged 20% more in January 2022 than in January 2021.

By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: February 27, 2022 12:10 a.m.

VERDE VALLEY - The state’s transaction privilege tax for January shows a year-over-year increase in collections for every city and town in the Verde Valley. In every community, the percentage increase was in double digits.

The so-called TPT collections indicate the sales transactions for the month, or how much sales tax was reported to the state. It is one of the signs of economic growth, consumer activity, and in this case, continued recovery from COVID-19 contraction in 2020-2021.

Comparing January 2021 to January 2022, Cottonwood collections rose 17%. In Camp Verde it was an increase of 25%, and in Clarkdale 29%.

photo

Camp Verde year-to-year and month-to-month comparisons.

Sedona and Jerome saw even more dramatic rises in sales tax collected compared to a year ago. Sedona was up 32%, and in Jerome it was a whopping 70%.

Sedona saw significant year-over-year increases in retail establishments, restaurants and hotels. The increase in retail was also important in Jerome, as were rental fees. January was the fourth month in a row that Sedona took in more than $3 million in TPT collections.

For Cottonwood and Camp Verde last month, retail was the biggest moneymaker, as usual. In Cottonwood’s case, retail made up nearly half of all sales tax in January and has brought in more than $7 million for the fiscal year. Cottonwood, collecting a tax on groceries, was right in line with its summer numbers in food being purchased, the second-biggest collection category for the city.

For Camp Verde, that title fell to restaurants and bars.

Camp Verdeans did nearly as much shopping online as Cottonwood residents in January. Sedona’s “remote retail” increased from December to January, perhaps as they put gift cards to use.

photo

Sedona year-to-year and month-to-month comparisons.

The Arizona Department of Revenue released the numbers reported from the state’s incorporated communities on Friday, Feb. 25.

So far this fiscal year, Sedona has taken in more than $23 million in sales tax. Cottonwood has passed $13 million, and Camp Verde approached $4 million.

Of the $1.6 collected in Clarkdale since July 1, more than $373,000 has come from prime contracting

News