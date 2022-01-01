The new year has finally arrived, and 2022 promises to be a great year. We have settled into our beautiful location at the former Big Park School library, 25 West Saddlehorn Road. We are excited about our new branch library’s opportunities to build community.

Here are 22 things to do at Sedona Public Library in the Village in 2022. How many items can you check off your list?

Meet your friends for coffee and conversation.

Check out a book written by a local author. Place a heart on the Kindness Tree donated by Sedona Kind. Read the Wall Street Journal, the Arizona Republic or the Red Rock News. Access free WiFi on the patio while you enjoy the spectacular view of the red rocks. Work remotely from one of our small conference rooms.

Check out the latest issue of Consumer Reports. Add a piece to the jigsaw puzzle. Scan documents to your email or USB drive using the Library Document Station. Sign up for an appointment on Tech Tuesday to learn how to download free ebooks, audiobooks, and emagazines from our digital collection.

Learn how to create a reading list, place holds, freeze and unfreeze your holds in Aspen Discovery, the new YLN online library catalog.

Browse section 641.77 to find a book with recipes for your new air fryer.

Suggest an item for purchase.

Share your favorite children’s book with your grandchild. Admire the indoor and outdoor plants being tended by the Sedona Area Garden Club.

Post a flyer for a non-profit organization on the community bulletin board. Donate items for the food pantry. The donation box is near the circulation desk. Download the YLN app and use it to find other library locations, view your library account, and access the digital collection.

Check out your library items using your library card at the self-checkout system.

Schedule an appointment for free notary services on Wednesday.

Browse the book sale shelves and purchase books to support the Friends of the Library.

Support your library by joining FOL, being a sponsor, making a gift, or all of the above!

This list is only the beginning of many library services at Sedona Public Library in the Village. As we ease into the new year, we hope to offer Arizona Humanities programs, community book discussions, and other programs in the Village. More information will be forthcoming. The staff and volunteers are here to help; we look forward to assisting you with your library needs.



To ensure success in the Village of Oak Creek, the library needs your financial support. Sedona Public Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To make a tax-deductible donation to Sedona Public Library in the Village, please visit sedonalibrary.org/donate or send your check to 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona, Arizona 86336. Be sure to designate your donation to the Village Library!