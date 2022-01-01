Day 1: Catch 22 seeking Clarkdale fugitive
Originally Published: January 1, 2022 12:15 a.m.
Most Read
- Trucks get wedged on Jerome’s curvy road
- Fire crews make swiftwater rescue Christmas Eve
- Hundreds of homes, apartments going up in Cottonwood, Clarkdale
- Obituary: Timothy J. Hauk
- Homeless for the Holidays
- 3 flown to trauma centers from I-17 rollover
- New Clarkdale town manager rides the streets
- Cannabis company seeks to grow marijuana near Cottonwood
- My Turn: Fight this virus or the next one could be worse
- Obituary: Shelly R. Gibson
- UPDATE: Police identify driver in fatal crash
- Man dies after Clarkdale crash
- Ground Zero: Maynard Keenan’s winery a ‘game changer’ for Cottonwood
- YCSO seeks runaway teens from Rimrock
- Trucks get wedged on Jerome’s curvy road
- Arrest made after VOC shooting sends man to hospital
- Fire crews make swiftwater rescue Christmas Eve
- Yavapai County sheriff pleads guilty in federal court
- Sedona police want public’s help ID’ing suspected thieves
- Teen arrested as CVMS deals with threat
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: