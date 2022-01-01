Green and Red Alert!

Green Bag Project donors will have an opportunity to help local school teachers in addition to supporting local food pantries this February.

Six Saturdays a year, volunteers called Neighborhood Coordinators, pick up green bags filled with food donations from their neighbors’ doorsteps. The donated food is taken to local collection sites where it is shared with local food pantries. The green bag collections have taken place in the Village of Oak Creek since 2013.

The next collection is set for Feb. 12, 2022. Neighborhood Coordinators throughout the Verde Valley will once again be out collecting green bags and this time, special red bags.

“We are excited about the February collection,” said Nicole Davis, Verde Valley Neighborhood Food Project administrator. “It’s unique because there will be a second bag for donors who would like to additionally support local teachers. We are happy to partner with Manzanita Outreach to jump start a program called School Supply Cabinets. Generous green bag donors will have an opportunity to fill a red bag with school supplies to support the pilot program. Seven local schools will immediately benefit from our efforts.”

The Green Bag Project is directed by Verde Valley Neighborhood Food Project and fiscally supported by Manzanita Outreach. To become a Neighborhood Coordinator or a Green Bag Donor, go to VerdeValleyFoodProject.org. For more information about School Supply Cabinets go to ManzanitaOutreach.org.

If you or someone you know would like to discover where and when food is shared throughout Yavapai County, go to MOHelp.org.