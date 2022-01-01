Highlights of Dec. 9 Big Park Regional Coordinating Council meeting

Public Agency Report

Dr. Tina Redd, Dean of the Verde Valley for Yavapai College (YC), addressed the Council on programs and activities. Her responsibilities include aligning the strategic vision of the college with the needs of the Verde Valley. After reviewing programs, she explained that practical applications are prioritized – such as the (pending) public café on the Sedona campus featuring products made by students in the culinary courses. She reported that due to demand the Skilled Trades Center construction classes are expanding, and expansion of OLLI courses in Prescott and the VOC is being explored. She stated that the administration seeks to optimize current facilities before expanding.

The Q&A session included comments on the need for access to programs in NE Yavapai County. In answer to a comment about the commute burden between the VOC, West Sedona and other VV facilities, Dr. Redd explained that expansion is a function of class enrollment. A suggestion by President Camille Cox that YC collaborate with BPRCC to survey the community about educational interests was well received. Appreciation was expressed to Dr. Redd for her informative presentation.

President’s Report

Camille complimented D3 County Supervisor Donna Michaels for being the first supervisor to participate with an entry in the annual Cottonwood Holiday Parade. The theme “We are the Verde Valley” was represented by a showing of Verde Valley community leaders, including the BPRCC by Mary Morris and Camille Cox. The parade route swelled with families enjoying the beautiful day and more than 60 parade entries.

Call for 2022 Committee Members

The contributions of 44 committee members and liaisons during 2021 was recognized. Volunteer opportunities for 2022 include website support (design update and posting), Planning & Zoning Committee (recorder for minutes, assist w/Zoom), membership (assemble handbook), Audit Committee, Nominating Committee, A/V Support (assist w/Zoom at monthly meetings and special forums). Dark-Sky, EPPiC and Community Plan committees welcome additional members. Members of the community are eligible to participate in committees: email your interest to info@bigparkcouncil.org.

A bylaw revision was unanimously approved, effective immediately, to allow the President and VP to serve four consecutive one-year terms, making their possible length of service the same as the Secretary and Treasurer. A new policy that details officer election procedures was also unanimously approved.

Strategic Planning and Leadership Development

A task force was proposed and unanimously approved to define a Purpose and Scope for an ad hoc committee. Don Groves, Phil Feiner, Lenore Hemingway, Gwen Hanna, Duane Thompson and Mary Pope and Camille Cox will comprise the strategic planning & leadership task force.

Nominating Committee

With the immediate effect of the bylaw revision permitting a third term for the President, Nominating Committee Chair Lenore Hemingway nominated Camille Cox for President for 2022. She was elected by unanimous and enthusiastic acclamation.

P&Z Committee

Chair Mary Morris announced that the December 17th P&Z meeting has been cancelled. The environmental assessment (EA) from the USFS on the APS 64kV powerline is expected December 15th to be followed by a 30-day comment period. BPRCC will respond to the USFS and notify the community via email and the website.

Community Plan Committee

Chair Camille Cox reported that a Yavapai County team was accepted by the Sonoran Institute for the March 2022 workshop, AZ Growing Water Smart. Dr. Marianne Langridge, BPRCC Community Plan committee member, will represent the VOC on the team, which includes County Supervisor Donna Michaels, County Supervisor Harry Oberg, county staff and members of the county’s Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee.

Emergency Preparedness Planning Committee (EPPiC)

Chair Gwen Hanna announced three new members – Mary Morris, Pat Murphy and Leslie Osborne. At the December 3rd meeting presentations were given on flood disaster (Camille Cox), general preparedness (Gwen Hanna), fire danger (Phil Feiner), and pet/equestrian evacuation (Art Bertolina). Areas of overlap were identified and a draft site map will be created for information categorization and presentation at the next meeting.