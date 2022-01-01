OFFERS
Sat, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Next phase of SR 179 sewer replacement to begin in January

(Independent stock photo)

(Independent stock photo)

Originally Published: January 1, 2022 12:30 a.m.

SEDONA – The City of Sedona and its contractor, Standard Construction Company, will begin the State Route 179 Sewer Main Replacement Project: Phase 2 the first week of January 2022. The start date is contingent upon the issuance of permits through Arizona Department of Transportation, which is currently in process.

The project consists of the removal and replacement of approximately 365 feet of sewer main along SR 179, from the stopping point of Phase 1 through the Schnebly Hill roundabout. In addition to this work, approximately 400 feet of sewer main will be upgraded under the pedestrian bridge crossing Oak Creek, adjacent to SR 179. Sewer work is scheduled to be complete by the end of February, with final paving happening later in the spring when temperatures allow.

Both the city and contractor would like to assure the local community that precautionary measures are in place to prevent impacts to Oak Creek, and to minimize impacts to local businesses and the traveling public. Outside of paving, nighttime work will consist of construction that will be done within the roadway, whereas any work not done in the roadway will be completed during the day to lessen traffic impacts. A pilot car operation will be in place during night work to keep traffic moving, despite lane closures. Please allow extra time to get through the area and follow all marked signage.

Please be aware of lane closures, rough road conditions, flagging operations, reduced speeds and construction equipment along the project corridor. Access to businesses and residents will be provided at all times, however, temporary driveway closures will be necessary. The contractor will coordinate with local businesses to ensure access is continuously provided.

News