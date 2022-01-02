Obituary: Florence Roundtree
Florence Roundtree
1938 - 2021
Florence Roundtree (Sis), age 83, of Camp Verde, Arizona passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones, Monday, December 20, 2021.
She was born in Redvale, Colorado November 9, 1938, to the late Claude and Naomi Barrett.
She married Jack Bennett after high school. She later married Herman Roundtree and traveled the US with exploration rigs, always keeping Redvale as their home base, finally settling in Camp Verde, Arizona in 1988.
Florence worked for the Camp Verde School District as a bus driver and cook. She was an avid cook and baker. She spent her last years caring for her children, as only she could.
She is preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; brothers, Bill and Lee Barrett; sister-in-law, Evalyn Barrett; son, Andy Bennett and grandson, Jeramiah Bennett.
She is survived by her brother, Fred Barrett; sisters-in-law, Margaret and Joy Barrett; sons, Lane Bennett, Jack Bennett, and Shane Bennett; daughters, Vlosta McCauley, Rebecca Colbert; daughter-in-law, Patty Bennett; son-in-law, Mark McCauley; grandchildren, Keli Busch, Jeff Bennett, Tabitha Bennett, Waylon Bennett, Samantha Bennett, Syible Bennett, Kcee Kamppinnen, Jacob Kamppinnen, Travis Bennett, Jody Bennett, Jolene Bennett, Justin Oleary, Shawna Handrahan, Kendra Colbert; 24 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, due to the holidays and weather. Condolences may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by Bueler Funeral Home.
- Trucks get wedged on Jerome’s curvy road
- Fire crews make swiftwater rescue Christmas Eve
- Hundreds of homes, apartments going up in Cottonwood, Clarkdale
- Obituary: Timothy J. Hauk
- Homeless for the Holidays
- Day 1: Catch 22 seeking Clarkdale fugitive
- New Clarkdale town manager rides the streets
- Cannabis company seeks to grow marijuana near Cottonwood
- 3 flown to trauma centers from I-17 rollover
- My Turn: Fight this virus or the next one could be worse
- UPDATE: Police identify driver in fatal crash
- Man dies after Clarkdale crash
- Ground Zero: Maynard Keenan’s winery a ‘game changer’ for Cottonwood
- Trucks get wedged on Jerome’s curvy road
- YCSO seeks runaway teens from Rimrock
- Fire crews make swiftwater rescue Christmas Eve
- Sedona police want public’s help ID’ing suspected thieves
- Teen arrested as CVMS deals with threat
- Hundreds of homes, apartments going up in Cottonwood, Clarkdale
- Ex-fiduciary found guilty of fraud, theft – again
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: