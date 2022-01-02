Obituary: Florence Roundtree

Florence Roundtree

1938 - 2021

Florence Roundtree (Sis), age 83, of Camp Verde, Arizona passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones, Monday, December 20, 2021.



She was born in Redvale, Colorado November 9, 1938, to the late Claude and Naomi Barrett.



She married Jack Bennett after high school. She later married Herman Roundtree and traveled the US with exploration rigs, always keeping Redvale as their home base, finally settling in Camp Verde, Arizona in 1988.



Florence worked for the Camp Verde School District as a bus driver and cook. She was an avid cook and baker. She spent her last years caring for her children, as only she could.

She is preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; brothers, Bill and Lee Barrett; sister-in-law, Evalyn Barrett; son, Andy Bennett and grandson, Jeramiah Bennett.



She is survived by her brother, Fred Barrett; sisters-in-law, Margaret and Joy Barrett; sons, Lane Bennett, Jack Bennett, and Shane Bennett; daughters, Vlosta McCauley, Rebecca Colbert; daughter-in-law, Patty Bennett; son-in-law, Mark McCauley; grandchildren, Keli Busch, Jeff Bennett, Tabitha Bennett, Waylon Bennett, Samantha Bennett, Syible Bennett, Kcee Kamppinnen, Jacob Kamppinnen, Travis Bennett, Jody Bennett, Jolene Bennett, Justin Oleary, Shawna Handrahan, Kendra Colbert; 24 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, due to the holidays and weather. Condolences may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by Bueler Funeral Home.