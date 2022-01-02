Obituary: Richard Austin Earl
Richard Austin Earl
1935 - 2021
Richard Austin Earl, 86, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ December 17, 2021 at his home at the Verde Valley Manor in Cottonwood. He was born July 31, 1935 in New Milford, Connecticut to Ivan and Grace Earl and was the youngest of 11 boys and 2 sisters with one younger sister.
Richard moved to Arizona in 1947 with his parents and some of his siblings. He joined the US Navy in 1954 and served aboard the USS Wasp and the Philippine C aircraft carriers as an Aviation Radial Engine R-3.
After leaving the Navy he worked in construction as a carpenter in Arizona and California. He also served on the Volunteer Red Rock Fire Dept. from 1964-1970.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 10 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by two sisters, two sons, David (Michelle) of California and Marty (Sheree) of Oregon, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned per Richard’s request. His ashes will be interred at the Sedona Community Cemetery.
Information provided by Greer’s Mortuary of Sedona.
- Trucks get wedged on Jerome’s curvy road
- Fire crews make swiftwater rescue Christmas Eve
- Hundreds of homes, apartments going up in Cottonwood, Clarkdale
- Obituary: Timothy J. Hauk
- Homeless for the Holidays
- Day 1: Catch 22 seeking Clarkdale fugitive
- New Clarkdale town manager rides the streets
- Cannabis company seeks to grow marijuana near Cottonwood
- 3 flown to trauma centers from I-17 rollover
- My Turn: Fight this virus or the next one could be worse
- UPDATE: Police identify driver in fatal crash
- Man dies after Clarkdale crash
- Ground Zero: Maynard Keenan’s winery a ‘game changer’ for Cottonwood
- Trucks get wedged on Jerome’s curvy road
- YCSO seeks runaway teens from Rimrock
- Fire crews make swiftwater rescue Christmas Eve
- Sedona police want public’s help ID’ing suspected thieves
- Teen arrested as CVMS deals with threat
- Hundreds of homes, apartments going up in Cottonwood, Clarkdale
- Ex-fiduciary found guilty of fraud, theft – again
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: