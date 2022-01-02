Obituary: Virginia Lee Blevins

Virginia Lee Blevins

1931 – 2021



Virginia Blevins passed peacefully in her home, at the age of 90, on Saturday, November 27, 2021 in Camp Verde, Arizona. She was born in the summer of 1931, in Clarkdale, Arizona.



Virginia loved her hometown of Camp Verde. As a child she loved exploring the surrounding terrain, summertime swims at clear creek, enjoyed picnics with her family and friends, was popular in school, loved clothes and shopping, native American jewelry, dancing, and was never without her dog.



Virginia was a woman of substance and style, strong, independent, and kind. Anything she put her mind to, she mastered; champion barrel racer, tennis, in the early 80’s. She went back to college and graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Education from NAU, traveled Europe and Asia, obtained a private pilots license, and managed Blevins Earthmoving for decades.

Adversity couldn’t stop her. She was positive and had a drive and determination and never let her age, illness, or personal issues get in her way. She was a mother and mentor to so many with her loving support and generosity.



Preceding in death are Virginia’s parents, Aubrey Reid Tompkins and Olive “Toots” (Reeves) Tompkins, her sister and best pal, Audrey Parker, and her husband of 70 years Robert Lois Blevins.

She is survived by her brother, Frank (Lois) Tompkins, beloved children, Lori Scott, Bart (Kelly) Blevins, and Brock (Kate) Blevins; grandchildren: Ben (Sakaya) Blevins, Jenna (Nate) Hijar, Brandon (Amanda) Scott, Bailey (Wil) Culp, Brent Blevins; great-grandchildren, Catalyn Culp, Hacchi and Seren Blevins, Gatlon Hijar. Plus, many cousins, nieces & nephews.



A Celebration of Life, graveside service will be held at the Clear Creek Cemetery, January 7, 2021 at 2:30 pm with a gathering at Virginia’s home afterward.





An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by Westcott Funeral Home.