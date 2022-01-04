Village Troubadours to perform at CV Library Jan. 6

The Camp Verde Community Library will host The Village Troubadours in a special performance in the Fireside Room on Jan. 6, 5:30-7 p.m.

The Village Troubadours are Jashan Blackwell and Chantal Harte.

Blackwell grew up in the 1960s, fell in love with the music of the times, was the first kid on his block to have a Beatle haircut and has been writing songs and playing the guitar since the mid-‘70s.

Harte is a Mediterranean-born world traveler. Now that she’s retired from her massage practice, she is fully embracing her lifelong passion for music: singing, playing the piano, several flutes and the ukulele.

Harte and Blackwell first met in a Sufi dance circle in Northern California.

“I heard her voice before I even saw her,” Blackwell said.

They got together to sing, married 16 years ago, and since then spent four years teaching in Africa and 11 years in Costa Rica before moving to Sedona full-time in 2020.

In the intimate setting of the Fireside Room at Camp Verde Community Library, the Village Troubadours will be sharing the heartfelt original songs of Jashan, some French classics by Chantal, and maybe even a few of their favorite covers.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at www.cvlibrary.org or call 554-8391.

Information provided by Camp Verde Community Library.