Free COVID-19 testing offered at Cottonwood fire station

COTTONWOOD – A free testing program for people who are symptomatic or have been exposed to COVID-19 was set up at the Cottonwood Fire Department station on Tuesday, Jan 4.

The testing is available from now until Feb. 1, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the station located at 199 S. Sixth St.

Testing will be done on a first come, first serve basis, according to the YCCHS.

Drive-through testing will be set up at the parking lot off East Aspen Street, and people are asked to wear a mask.

YCCHS is also offering free testing from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Humboldt Unified School District Office, 6411 N Robert Road in Prescott Valley. Also only come to be tested if you are symptomatic or have been recently exposed to COVID-19.

YCCHS said people can help hospital capacity by getting tested if they have symptoms for five to seven days after being exposed to someone who may have COVID-19: azhealth.gov/Testing, getting a flu shot: azhealth.gov/Flu, masking up, maintaining physical distance, keeping hands washed, staying home if sick, and following other prevention steps: azhealth.gov/COVID-19.

YCCHS reported 411 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed and 13 related deaths from Dec. 30 through New Year’s Day. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reported 58 COVID patients, Verde Valley Medical Center reports 20 patients, and the VA reports four.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, please get tested for COVID-19 or flu.