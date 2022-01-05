New Art … A Great Start exhibit at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

Hope, renewed intentions, the anticipation of new adventures and the desire to refresh your surroundings fills the start of a new year. Are you ready for 2022? Rowe Fine Art Gallery is.

Jan. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m., the gallery presents “New Art…A Great Start!,” a special show to usher in the new year. Now that the gift-giving season has passed and the holiday decorations are safely stowed away, it’s the perfect time to refresh your surroundings with a new piece of art. Or perhaps you’ve recently purchased a second home and the turning of the calendar pages has inspired you to decorate your blank canvas. Stop by the gallery for fresh new works from its esteemed painters, sculptors and jewelers.

Sedona’s Jen Farnsworth recently released “In the Cathedral,” an oil on canvas featuring Red Rock Country’s iconic Cathedral Rock. While Farnsworth is known for her colorful wildlife portraits, she also likes to capture Northern Arizona’s geological splendor.

“My greatest hope is that, through color, emotion and a bit of the unexpected, my art will connect with people,” Farnsworth said. “With my wildlife paintings, that connection starts with the subject’s eyes, which tell their story. For my landscapes, it’s the color-filled expression of the extraordinary essence of Sedona, an essence that’s beyond words and can only truly be experienced. With this painting, I tried to capture the sense of reverence you feel when you step inside a cathedral. That same reverence is also experienced when standing before the majesty of our red rocks.”

Speaking of red, Montana-based painter Julie T. Chapman continues her fascinating foray into mixed media with Red Alert, which depicts a very focused fox. You can see the work in person at the January show.

“For Red Alert, I was watching this particular wild fox hunting in a remote campground in Wyoming, and he would pause ‘on point’ while trying to locate prey,” Chapman said.

“The incised lines could be interpreted multiple ways – as fur texture or sound waves from small creatures – and the yellow around his face highlights his intensity in the hunt.

“Sometimes I hesitate to say too much about my own thoughts and motivations in the painting because viewers often have their own interpretations – some quite different than what I was thinking – and I’d rather let folks create their own stories about a piece. Art is not only what the artist intended, but also what the viewer brings to it. My mixed-media work, in particular, seems to invite people to see all kinds of things I didn’t explicitly put in, and to interpret them in ways that always surprise me.”

Bring your imagination to Rowe Fine Art Gallery in January and refresh your home with new art.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877, visit rowegallery.com, or find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.