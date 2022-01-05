Obituary: Earl L. Mitchell
Originally Published: January 5, 2022 12:40 a.m.
Earl L. Mitchell, 82, of Rimrock, Arizona passed away December 21, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Diane McKenzie of Rimrock and three children, Lisa DeWindt of Texas, David Mitchell of California and Lynn Mitchell of Colorado plus three grandchildren.
Information provided by the family.
