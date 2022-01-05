Obituary: Ingeborg Schweikert

Ingeborg Schweikert

1936 - 2021

Ingeborg Schweikert, 85, of Red Rock, Arizona died December 21, 2021. She was born December 2, 1936, in Walbach, Germany; the daughter of Ludwig Walter and Elise Grabert.





Ingeborg Schweikert emigrated to the United States in 1960 from Germany with her husband Manfred Schweikert and son Uwe Schweikert.



Ingeborg had a special kind heart. A special passion for loving her family, friends, God and the love of gardening.



She is survived by children, Uwe, Ursula and Eric Schweikert; sister, Gerde (Walter) Beck; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



A Graveside Service was held at Citizens’ Cemetery in Flagstaff on January 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM.



Information provided by Norvel Owens Mortuary.