Obituary: Ingeborg Schweikert
Ingeborg Schweikert
1936 - 2021
Ingeborg Schweikert, 85, of Red Rock, Arizona died December 21, 2021. She was born December 2, 1936, in Walbach, Germany; the daughter of Ludwig Walter and Elise Grabert.
Ingeborg Schweikert emigrated to the United States in 1960 from Germany with her husband Manfred Schweikert and son Uwe Schweikert.
Ingeborg had a special kind heart. A special passion for loving her family, friends, God and the love of gardening.
She is survived by children, Uwe, Ursula and Eric Schweikert; sister, Gerde (Walter) Beck; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service was held at Citizens’ Cemetery in Flagstaff on January 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at norvelowensmortuary.com.
Information provided by Norvel Owens Mortuary.
