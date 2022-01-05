OLLI exhibits works by January Artist of the Month

The imaginative work of artist Rae Ebeling is on display at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), located at the Sedona Campus of Yavapai College, 4215 Arts Village Drive, in Sedona.

Ebeling’s work can be viewed during the month of January. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Ebeling received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wellesley College, and a Master’s Certificate from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. She is both a student and a facilitator at OLLI, and has taught gardening, and creativity/art with classes in “Drawing Outside the Box.”

Some of the galleries and exhibitions in which Ebeling has shown are the Arte Mesia Gallery, Sedona (2003-2005), The Four Corners Gallery in Taos, New Mexico (2003), Shangri-La West Gallery, Jemez, New Mexico (2003), Sedona Art Center Exhibition with award (2005) and Artists Mart, Sedona (2018-2021).

“My wall pieces are actually four-dimensional objects,” Ebeling said. “There are the usual three, plus a fourth, of the spirit. Sticks and stones, and the spirit residing in them, are the body and soul of each piece.

“This art arises out of a connection between the natural universe and myself, which I extend to the viewer. As ‘spirit objects’, each piece has more than a merely visual aspect. I leave space in each one for the viewer to add his or her own unique personal energy.”

The exhibition will be open during the normal operating hours of the school. It is a self-guided experience, offering an opportunity for the viewer to be immersed in thoughtful contemplation while the impressions convey a sense of communion with the piece as well as the spirit of the artist.

OLLI is a volunteer, peer-to-peer, adult education program that offers many learning groups and workshops each term for a nominal fee. Its winter term is entering its second half, and some workshops are still available. The catalog is available online at ollisedonaverde.org.

OLLI offers academic, not-for-credit programs designed for adults 50 years old or older at programs in Sedona, Prescott and Clarkdale. OLLI at Yavapai College is a program of the Division of Lifelong Learning at Yavapai College. For information call 928-649-4275 or email ollisv@yc.edu or visit the website at YC.edu/ollisedonaverde.

Information provided by Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.