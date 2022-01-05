Sedona Arts Academy events include First Friday, educational series

Celebrate the First Friday of 2022 at Sedona Arts Academy with music by Kaleidoscope Redrocks, Friday, Jan. 7, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy the art gallery and live music by Kaleidoscope Redrocks, the sister duo of Gracie and Tivona from the Village of Oak Creek.

They’ll be playing rock, country, folk and pop favorites from the 1970s. Free and open to public.

Professional Development Introductory 101 Series is Mondays beginning Jan. 10, 10 a.m. SAA’s introductory professional development series plans to elevate, align, and grow Sedona’s nonprofit landscape with professional development, consultation, community events and more. “We believe in the power of a strong nonprofit community and are offering workshops to assist each nonprofit in Sedona to become the best possible version of their organization.”

SAA introduces the 101 series to deepen and broaden local community business knowledge and skills so organizations can boost their impact.

Attend one class or the

entire series.

Monday, Jan. 10 – Grants 101

Monday, April 11 – Social Media 101

Monday, June 13 – Marketing 101

Monday, Sept. 12 – Planning Your Event 101

Class One: Grants 101 with Kevin Adams, Jan. 10, 10 a.m. In this class, Adams will discuss the art and science of grant writing focusing on how to craft winning proposals. Anyone can win a grant but let’s take it a step further and not be the one and done grantee. Presentation is 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Lunch and networking is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Advance purchase tickets with lunch and networking are $79. Class only tickets in advance are $59 or $69 at the door. Networking and lunch only tickets are $25. Tickets are available at bit.ly/ProfDevSeries2022 or by calling 860-705-9711. Reservations are recommended. No refunds. CDC Covid-19 recommendations for masks are in effect.

All events will be held at Sedona Arts Academy in The Collective Sedona, 7000 SR 179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek. CDC Covid-19 guidelines are in place for all events. For additional information or to book your tickets by phone please call 860-705-9711.