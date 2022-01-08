OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Jan. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Catch 22 seeks Chino Valley fugitive

Kevin Kristopher Segaye

Kevin Kristopher Segaye

Originally Published: January 8, 2022 8:53 a.m.

YAVAPAI COUNTY - It’s Day 8 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for help in finding fugitive Kevin Kristopher Segaye.

On Aug. 1, 2011, Segaye was at the victim’s home in the 1600 Block of State Route 89 in Chino Valley visiting with the victim’s husband. The victim went into her bathroom, and Segaye followed her uninvited. Segaye assaulted the victim by pinning her to the bathroom sink not allowing her to escape and fondling her repeatedly. The victim’s husband then came and ordered Segaye to leave multiple times. Segaye refused and continued to assault the victim. It wasn’t until the victim’s husband grabbed a knife and threatened Segaye, that he finally left.

Segaye was arrested and convicted of unlawful imprisonment, sexual abuse, and criminal trespass. He was later placed on probation and has since violated his probation. He now has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $25,000 bond.

Segaye is described as a 35-year-old Native American male, 5-foot-11, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the 1500 block of South State Route 89 in Chino Valley.

If you provide information leading to Segaye’s arrest, you could earn a $500 cash reward. Call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls are completely anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News