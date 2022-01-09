ADOT sets lane closures at McGuireville rest area for fiber-optics project
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane restrictions along Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff as a project to install fiber-optic cable continues along the roadway.
Drivers should slow down, proceed through the work zones with caution and watch for construction personnel while the following restrictions are in place daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, through Thursday, Jan. 13, and from 6 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 14:
• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane in two-mile increments from the McGuireville Rest Area to Rocky Park Road (mileposts 297 - 310).
• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane at the McGuireville Rest Area (milepost 297).
• A vehicle width limit of 16 feet will be in place. Oversized vehicles can be accommodated with advance notice.
• The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph.
The fiber-optic cable installation project, which is expected to continue through mid-2022, will proceed along I-17 in segments of several miles per week.
