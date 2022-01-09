Death Notice: Dorothy Marie Gilliland
Originally Published: January 9, 2022 midnight
Dorothy Marie Gilliland, born September 6, 1926 in Kansas City, Kansas passed away December 4, 2021 in Camp Verde, Arizona.
Arrangements by Bueler Funeral Home.
