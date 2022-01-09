Obituary: Gloria Fay Reeves

Gloria Fay Reeves

1931 - 2021

Gloria Fay Reeves of Camp Verde, Arizona passed away peacefully December 29, 2021 at the age of 90. She was born June 11, 1931 to John and Catherine Sanders in Payson, AZ.



As a teen she moved to Camp Verde, where she met her future husband, who knew he met his “angel” upon first sight.





Gloria was the epitome of grit and grace. She and her husband raised three daughters, and worked alongside each other with their ready-mix business until they moved to the Flower Pot Ranch, where she worked even harder. She loved and cared for animals her whole life, from a pet deer as child to her beloved dog, Bren. Bren was her faithful companion for the last years of her life.

Gloria was a talented seamstress, ceramicist, cook, cowgirl and a crack shot with a rifle. She was adventurous and loved to travel. She stayed active and lived life to the fullest until the very end.



She is survived by daughters Ramona (Steven) Reddell, Roberta (Gary) Halford, son in law Kenneth Davis; grandchildren Lacey Reddell, Kenneth (Heather) Davis, Katrina (Jason) Gibbs, Tye Reddell (Jordy Weaver), Josie (Logan) Anderson and Holly (Matt) Larzelier; great grandchildren Juliette, Cierra, Belisia, Isana, Levi, Sebi, Estelle, Jules, Colt, Cosette and Mally.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert Reeves, daughter Rita Davis and sister Valda Teague.





A graveside service was held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Clear Creek Cemetery at 11:00 am. Condolences may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by Bueler Funeral Home, Camp Verde.