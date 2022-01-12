Drumming master class launches week of events at Arts Academy

Arts Academy of Sedona will host an Open Mic Night and Master Drumming Class with Sabina Sandoval, Sunday, Jan. 16.

Sandoval’s Free to be Me drumming event is 6-8 p.m. Feel spirits soar and the pulse of the earth through people united by the healing rhythm, the pounding of hearts with one of the most powerful instruments in the world.... the drum. All ages and skill levels welcome. Drums will be provided. Drumming is followed by Open Mic from 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20. Purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/SAA-open-mic-weekly.

Beginner Ballroom Dancing with Dana is Mondays, Jan. 17 through Feb. 28, 7 to 8 p.m.

This series will focus on one American Ballroom dance each week and a review of all the dances on the final week. Dana will offer up at least five steps per dance to ensure the students can dance a full song with the material they learn. By the end of the 6-week course students should be capable of dancing a simple waltz, foxtrot, American tango, rumba and cha-cha. Advanced registration is suggested. Sign up before the series starts for the best price. For the six-week series, the price is $145 or single class advanced registration $25 per session. Or drop in for $30. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/Dance-101-American-Ballroom.

Schedule

Jan. 17 – Waltz – elegant, smooth dance

Jan. 24 – Foxtrot – American ballroom dance

Feb. 7 – American Tango

Feb. 14 – Rumba – romantic Latin dance from Cuba

Feb. 21 – Cha-Cha – slow Cuban Mambo

Feb. 28 – All Dances Covered in Series

Friday Night at the Theatre is Friday, Jan. 21, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The third Friday each month is a fabulous theater experience. January’s experience will be an evening of light theater to the New Year. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at bit.ly/Friday-Night-at-the-theatre2022.

Voice Workshop with Kaatje Jones is Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Free your voice. Speak your truth. Express yourself! The body remembers, and the voice holds the key to unlocking both memories and personal potential. In this two-hour class, finding your voice takes on a completely new meaning. Come play, explore, create, move, and discover the power and the pleasure of using your unique voice. Tickets are available at wildxpression.com/experiences.

All events will be held at Arts Academy of Sedona in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 SR 179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek. CDC Covid-19 guidelines are in place for all events. For additional information or to book your tickets by phone please call 860-705-9711.

COMING IN FEBRUARY

Black History Month: Featuring Permanent Collection by Thomas Gibbons, Feb. 4–6. Soon after African American businessman Sterling North becomes the new director of the Morris Foundation, he discovers that this world-famous art collection includes several significant African sculptures tucked away in storage. His proposal to add them to the public galleries is opposed by the foundation’s long-time education director, who is loyal to the idiosyncratic wishes of the late Dr. Morris. Tickets are available at bit.ly/Permanent-Collection-Feb22.

Information provided by Arts Academy of Sedona.