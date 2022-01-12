Heartfelt comedy ‘June Again’ to premiere Jan. 14-19

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “June Again” showing Jan. 14-19 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Live again. Love again.

In the heartfelt comedy “June Again,” a twist of fate gives family matriarch June (Noni Hazlehurst) a reprieve from a debilitating illness.

Much to their amazement, June re-enters the lives of her adult children, Ginny (Claudia Karvan) and Devon (Stephen Curry), and learns that ‘things haven’t gone according to plan’.

With limited time but plenty of pluck, she sets about trying to put everything, and everyone, back on track. When her meddling backfires, June sets out on a romantic journey of her own and discovers she needs help from the very people she was trying to rescue.

Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14, 15 and 16; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 17, 18 and 19.



Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

