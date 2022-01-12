Living History at the Sedona Heritage Museum features Ken Zoll

The Sedona Heritage Museum is hosting the next event in its Living History speaker series Thursday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. at the Museum when Ken Zoll will present an introduction to the new Verde Valley Archaeology Center in Camp Verde.

He will trace the Center’s development from an idea in 2010 to its property that contains a pit house village dated to 650 AD, development of a Native American pathway and garden, and the new 11,000-square-foot facility. Ken will preview the current and planned exhibits and present highlights of the Center’s collection.

Zoll is a founding member and current executive director of the Verde Valley Archaeology Center. He is also the regional coordinator for the site steward program of Arizona State Parks and Trails that trains volunteers to monitor archaeological sites in the Sedona/Verde Valley area. He is a researcher and author.

This program will be in the Museum’s historic Fruit Packing Shed, which is heated. Masks will be required and seating will be limited to accommodate social distancing. This presentation is free and open to the public.



Every year, the Sedona Heritage Museum presents a series of Living History talks. Speakers include descendants of pioneers, long-time residents with historical stories to share or other storytellers about history. The Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park in Uptown Sedona and is open daily 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-7038.