Meet & Greet with a plein aire artist Cindy Carrillo

Local artist Cindy Carrillo will be demonstrating plein aire painting outside Carre d’artistes Gallery in Sedona Thursday, Jan. 13.

Born and raised in Arizona, Carrillo has been painting since she was a little girl. Her beautiful plein aire oil paintings depicting Arizona skies, flowers and mountains are available at Carre d’artistes Gallery in Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, 336 SR 179, Unit B121, and online at CarreDrtistes.com.

Thursday, starting at 10 a.m., she will be at the gallery or just outside until 6 p.m., with a break for lunch.

Contact Sedona@carredartistes.com or 928-282-8704.