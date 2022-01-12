Menagerie to play Main Stage

Saturday, Jan. 15, Main Stage welcomes back local favorites Menagerie for a night of live music, dancing and drinks.

Main Stage also has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week.

• Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 9 p.m.

• Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m.

• Wednesdays with “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

• Thursdays nights are Trivia at 7 p.m. with Chris Baker and Cheri Baker.

• Friday, we have TGIF Karaoke, hosted by Jesse Petterson. Saturdays are exclusively for live music and DJ performances.

• Beer School this month will be on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.