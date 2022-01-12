Obituary: Marian K. Ortiz

Marian K. Ortiz

November 1, 1944 - December 29, 2021



Marian K. Ortiz was born in Iowa County, rural Dodgeville, Wisconsin November 1, 1944, the daughter of William and Mary (Coulthard) Armstrong. She grew up in Darlington, Wisconsin, born into a six pack of sisters, Marian was the second oldest in the bunch. She was welcomed into heaven by her sister, Shirley Armstrong, and will be remembered dearly by her sisters, Mrs. Tom (Charlene) Walton and three kids; Mrs. Dennis (Mary Virginia) Gordon and three kids; Mrs. Robert (Cathy) Hinderman and four kids; and Mrs. Chuck (Cindy) Hillary and two kids.



Marian married John N. Ortiz Jr., in Clifton, Arizona July 31, 1970. They started their family in Morenci, AZ in 1972, and moved to Cottonwood, AZ in 1979. They shared over 51 years together before her death December 29, 2021. They were blessed with three wonderful daughters: Mrs. Danny (Theresa) Wilson of Ada, Oklahoma; Mrs. Daniel (Jennifer) Van Cuyk of Scottsdale, Arizona; and Mary Charlotte Ortiz of Gilbert, Arizona.



They were blessed with seven grandchildren: Morgan and Daniel Wilson, Jaymie and Gabby Van Cuyk, Andrew, Matthew, and David Swanson, and one great grandchild, James MacDonald (Wilson).



Marian was an avid fisherman and loved spending time teaching her family, grandchildren, and friends how to fish. She enjoyed tent camping in her younger days and spending time making memories with her family. Later in life, John and Marian enjoyed many adventures in their motor home visiting people around the country and discovering new fishing spots. Some of their favorites were Roosevelt Lake in Arizona, McPhee Reservoir in Colorado, and various lakes in Wisconsin and Canada. Marian’s other hobbies also included square dancing with the Cottonwood Roadrunners, painting, gardening, and making handmade rosaries. She was a life-long member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish and was at one time a lector, Eucharistic Minister, council member, and BINGO coordinator. Upon meeting anyone, Marian was known to make them feel like family. Her smile was contagious and welcoming to anyone that knew her, she made them feel at home. Marian leaves a legacy of love and kindness to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed and remembered by everyone whose lives she touched.



Visitation will be held Friday, January 14th, 2022 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave., in Cottonwood with the Rosary to follow from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 15th, 2022 at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Road in Cottonwood.



Information provided by Westcott Funeral Home.