OTCA gives ‘Deconstructing the Beatles’ its Cottonwood premiere Jan. 17

The Sedona International Film Festival partners with Old Town Center for the Arts (OTCA) to bring movies to Cottonwood. “Monday Movies on Main” will feature the Cottonwood premiere of “Deconstructing The Beatles: Rubber Soul” on Monday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

This is a must for any Beatles fan.

In October 1965, The Beatles were faced with an impossible task—produce a new album of original music for a Christmas release. Within one month, The Beatles had emerged with what many consider to be one of their greatest albums — Rubber Soul. They even had time to create a double A-side single, “We Can Work It Out” backed by “Day Tripper.” Both sides of the single, as well as the album, hit number one on the charts.

In “Deconstructing The Beatles: Rubber Soul”, composer/producer Scott Freiman walks Beatles fans young and old through the creation of Rubber Soul. Learn the stores behind the creation of “Norwegian Wood,” “In My Life,” “Nowhere Man,” and other classic Beatles songs. Mr. Freiman conducts an educational journey into the creative process of The Beatles performances and recording sessions.

Scott Freiman combines his love of The Beatles with his experience as a composer, producer and engineer to deliver unique educational lectures about the creative process of The Beatles. He moves past the personalities of the four Beatles to uncover the reasons why their music continues to be loved by millions.

Scott’s multimedia presentations transport his audiences into Abbey Road Studio with anecdotes about The Beatles’ recording sessions, allowing fans to experience the evolution of The Beatles’ groundbreaking albums and songs.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Because of limited seating, SIFF and OTCA recommend purchasing advanced tickets. Please call 928-282-1177 day of show to check ticket availability for door sales. The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Fifth St. (just off Main) in Cottonwood.

Information provided by SIFF.