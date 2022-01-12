OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Jan. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

‘A Song for Cesar’ chronicles artistic inspiration of Cesar Chavez

History will remember the blood, sweat, and tears shed by late civil-rights activist and labor leader Cesar Chavez while standing up for American farmworkers. “A Song for Cesar” is offers a unique view of the life and legacy of Cesar Chavez and the farmworkers movement.

History will remember the blood, sweat, and tears shed by late civil-rights activist and labor leader Cesar Chavez while standing up for American farmworkers. “A Song for Cesar” is offers a unique view of the life and legacy of Cesar Chavez and the farmworkers movement.

Originally Published: January 12, 2022 6:58 a.m.

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning documentary “A Song for Cesar” showing Jan. 14-19 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

History will remember the blood, sweat and tears shed by late civil-rights activist and labor leader Cesar Chavez while standing up for American farmworkers. “A Song for Cesar” offers a unique view of the life and legacy of the Yuma native and the farmworkers movement he helped build in California.

The film tells a previously untold story about the musicians and artists — including Joan Baez, Maya Angelou, and Carlos Santana, among others — who dedicated their time, creativity and even reputations to peacefully advance Chavez’s movement of labor organizing in pursuit of better wages and working conditions for farmworkers.

“A Song for Cesar” also explores other facets of Cesar’s life — from childhood to his final days — revelations that, until now, have not been shared on screen.

Through stunning archival photographs and footage and interviews with icons that include Carlos Santana, Joan Baez, Cheech Marin, Edward James Olmos, Maya Angelou, and Chavez’s United Farm Workers co-founder Dolores Huerta, this affectionate documentary hits many inspiring notes, expressing the emotion that flourished artistically during the Chicano Movement of the 1960s. As filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez (Zoot Suit) says in the film, “Beware of a movement that sings.”

Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, Jan. 14 and 16; and 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 17, 18 and 19.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News