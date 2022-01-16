Catch 22 seeks Cottonwood fugitive
It’s Day 16 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating 25-year-old Darrin Allen Furlong.
Nov. 2, 2020, Furlong got into an argument with the victim with whom he lived in the Cottonwood area. Furlong then punched the victim several times in the face, smashed the victim’s face against concrete, and kicked the victim in the head. He then threatened to kill the victim.
Furlong was charged and convicted of aggravated domestic violence due to prior domestic violence cases against him. Furlong was later placed on probation, which he has since violated.
He is now wanted on a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation Warrant stemming from the aggravated domestic violence conviction and a theft conviction from an additional case.
Furlong is described as a 25-year-old white male, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the Cottonwood area.
If you provide information leading to Furlong’s arrest, you could earn up to a $500 cash reward. Call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.
