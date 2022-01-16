Obituary: Alfred Otis Short
Alfred Otis Short
1969 - 2021
Alfred “Al” Otis Short, 52, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 in Chandler, AZ surrounded by his sisters.
He was born in Cottonwood, AZ July 11, 1969 to the late George and Elberta Short.
Al had a passion for cars, motorcycles and loved his dogs. He assisted with Yuma firefighting and worked as a mechanic and a cook.
Al is survived by his sisters Karen Short of Chandler, AZ, Jamie Short of Cottonwood, AZ and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents George Henry and Elberta Short and sister Roberta Rosas.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Valley View Cemetery, 1021 AZ-89A, Clarkdale, AZ 86324.
Information provided by the family.
