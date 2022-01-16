OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Jan. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Dorothy (Louise) Hicks

Dorothy (Louise) Hicks

Dorothy (Louise) Hicks

Originally Published: January 16, 2022 10:26 a.m.

Dorothy (Louise) Hicks

1937 - 2022

photo

Peacefully and surrounded by her family and companion Ernie Carmon, Dorothy (Louise) Hicks passed away January 9, 2022 at the age of 84 in Clarkdale, Arizona.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband; Floyd Henry Hicks. She was survived by her ten children; Peggy Hicks, Connie Dodson, Mary Hicks, Dale Hicks, Wes Hicks, Troy Hicks, Zane Hicks, LaDonna Smith, Olen Hicks, and Nate Hicks.

Louise (aka Granny) was blessed with 28 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

Louise was a spunky, empowering entrepreneur that loved to sing, dance, and play the harmonica. She was the Matriarch of her family, loved deeply, and will be greatly missed.

Private family services have been held.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News