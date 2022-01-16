Obituary: Dorothy (Louise) Hicks

Dorothy (Louise) Hicks

1937 - 2022

Peacefully and surrounded by her family and companion Ernie Carmon, Dorothy (Louise) Hicks passed away January 9, 2022 at the age of 84 in Clarkdale, Arizona.



Louise was preceded in death by her husband; Floyd Henry Hicks. She was survived by her ten children; Peggy Hicks, Connie Dodson, Mary Hicks, Dale Hicks, Wes Hicks, Troy Hicks, Zane Hicks, LaDonna Smith, Olen Hicks, and Nate Hicks.



Louise (aka Granny) was blessed with 28 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.



Louise was a spunky, empowering entrepreneur that loved to sing, dance, and play the harmonica. She was the Matriarch of her family, loved deeply, and will be greatly missed.





Private family services have been held.





Information provided by the family.