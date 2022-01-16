OFFERS
Sun, Jan. 16
Obituary: Robert Frank Blunt

Originally Published: January 16, 2022 10:21 a.m.

Robert Frank Blunt

1967 - 2022

Robert Frank Blunt (Bobby), 56, succumbed after a long battle with COVID pneumonia Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Bobby was born February 9, 1965 in Taipei, Taiwan.

Bobby was preceded in death by his father Joseph Edward Blunt Sr.; brother Ernesto Angel Rojo, Jr., and nephews Jaunito Edward Magana and Julian Anthony Magana.

Bobby is survived by his mother Connie Louise Sanchez; son, Mason Atticus (April) Blount; daughter, Kaytee Kathleen Blount; brother Joseph Edward Blount, Jr.; sisters, Carrie Lynn (Ernesto) Zorrilla; Monica Marie Magana, and Maggie Josephine Lucio; grandchildren, Hunter Abraham Tudor, and Ellie Rae Tudor; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bobby worked for 38 years in management with 13 years as the regional operations manager for Go-Wireless.

Bobby lived for his children, his grandchildren and his whole family. His passion in life was the game of Golf and worshipping his lord and savior Jesus Christ.

Services were held at C3 Church in Cottonwood, Arizona, Friday 14, 2022. Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by Bueler Funeral Home.

