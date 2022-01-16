OFFERS
Obituary: Robert A. Torno

Originally Published: January 16, 2022 10:19 a.m.

Robert A. Torno

1955 - 2021

Robert A. Torno, age 66 of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away September 24, 2021 at Verde Valley Medical Center. Robert’s interment of ashes will be held at 1:00 pm, January 19, 2022 at Prescott Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Information provided by the family.

