Catch 22 seeks fugitive in drug-trafficking case

It’s Day 17 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding fugitive Justin Bustamante.

Jan. 3, 2020, the vehicle Bustamante was riding in was stopped by a YCSO deputy for a traffic violation on northbound Interstate 17 near Stoneman Lake road. The deputy located a pound and a half of methamphetamine in a backpack inside the vehicle. Bustamante was arrested and convicted of trafficking dangerous drugs and later placed on probation. He has now violated his probation.

Bustamante is wanted on a nationwide extraditable probation violation warrant. He is a 32-year-old Native American male, 5-foot-10, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos, including a sleeve on his right arm. His last known address was on Old Sanostee Trail in Sanostee, New Mexico.

If you provide information leading to Furlong’s arrest, you could earn up to a $500 cash reward. Call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.