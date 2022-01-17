OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Jan. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Catch 22 seeks fugitive in drug-trafficking case

Justin Bustamante (YCSO)

Justin Bustamante (YCSO)

Originally Published: January 17, 2022 midnight

It’s Day 17 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding fugitive Justin Bustamante.

Jan. 3, 2020, the vehicle Bustamante was riding in was stopped by a YCSO deputy for a traffic violation on northbound Interstate 17 near Stoneman Lake road. The deputy located a pound and a half of methamphetamine in a backpack inside the vehicle. Bustamante was arrested and convicted of trafficking dangerous drugs and later placed on probation. He has now violated his probation.

Bustamante is wanted on a nationwide extraditable probation violation warrant. He is a 32-year-old Native American male, 5-foot-10, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos, including a sleeve on his right arm. His last known address was on Old Sanostee Trail in Sanostee, New Mexico.

If you provide information leading to Furlong’s arrest, you could earn up to a $500 cash reward. Call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News