Catch 22 seeks fugitive in drug-trafficking case
It’s Day 17 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding fugitive Justin Bustamante.
Jan. 3, 2020, the vehicle Bustamante was riding in was stopped by a YCSO deputy for a traffic violation on northbound Interstate 17 near Stoneman Lake road. The deputy located a pound and a half of methamphetamine in a backpack inside the vehicle. Bustamante was arrested and convicted of trafficking dangerous drugs and later placed on probation. He has now violated his probation.
Bustamante is wanted on a nationwide extraditable probation violation warrant. He is a 32-year-old Native American male, 5-foot-10, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos, including a sleeve on his right arm. His last known address was on Old Sanostee Trail in Sanostee, New Mexico.
If you provide information leading to Furlong’s arrest, you could earn up to a $500 cash reward. Call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.
- Mobile Home Depot opens in Cottonwood
- Fire Engulfs RV on I-17
- Cottonwood’s first economic director dies, remembered as ‘amazing leader’
- Camp Verde, largest municipality, plans for more growth
- Camp Verde detective hired to be chief for northern California tribal police
- Injury accident at SR 89A, Cornville Rd
- Catch 22 seeking Phoenix fugitive
- Clarkdale approves new design for 52 apartments
- Pandemic may change car-buying behavior forever
- Cottonwood police chief will announce run for House
- Trucks get wedged on Jerome’s curvy road
- Ground Zero: Maynard Keenan’s winery a ‘game changer’ for Cottonwood
- YCSO seeks runaway teens from Rimrock
- Fire crews make swiftwater rescue Christmas Eve
- Hundreds of homes, apartments going up in Cottonwood, Clarkdale
- Suit filed against Clarkdale claims negligence
- SWAT helps police make arrest after shots fired
- Cottonwood Police investigate drive-by shooting, reward offered
- Mobile Home Depot opens in Cottonwood
- Camp Verde detective hired to be chief for northern California tribal police
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: