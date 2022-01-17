NA Healthcare to open more COVID testing sites

VERDE VALLEY - Two new mobile testing sites for COVID-19 will be made available in the Verde Valley this week.

Northern Arizona Healthcare partnered with Premier Lab Solutions, based in Phoenix, to provide the testing sites in Cottonwood and Camp Verde, according to a news release. Members of the public will be able to drive up without an appointment for the “no-cost” testing.

The Cottonwood location will be in the dirt parking lot, south of the main tower on the Verde Valley Medical Center campus, 269 S. Candy Lane. It will open Tuesday, Jan. 18. The planned hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Starting Jan. 25 In Camp Verde, testing will take place at Camp Verde Medical Center, 1298 W. Finnie Flat Road. The planned hours of operation, also, are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Patients will be directed through the areas by signs and staff. Adults being tested should have their ID and, if applicable, health insurance cards ready.

Though an appointment is not necessary, those who do want to sign up may register at the Premier Lab Solutions website PremierLabSolutions.com/covid-19/appointment/.

Premier Lab Solutions runs several no-cost testing sites in the Phoenix area.

“Premier Lab Solutions will process insurance and send to HRSA as needed, which may result in limited out of pocket costs, if any, for the public,” according to the news release.

YCCHS LIST OF CURRENT TESTING SITES IN THE VERDE VALLEY

Camp Verde Immediate Care, 1298 Finnie Flat Road, Camp Verde: Testing at Immediate Care must be in conjunction with a provider visit. If you would like to be tested at the lab as a pre-op patient, you will need a provider order. Open 8-8.

Cottonwood Fire Department, 199 S. Sixth St.: Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon. Free testing is on a first come, first serve basis. Drive through testing is set up at the entrance of the parking lot off East Aspen Street and exiting onto Sixth Street.

Community Health Center of Yavapai, 51 Brian Mickelsen Parkway, Cottonwood: Testing by appointment only. Bring photo ID. New patients welcome. Results available in 5-7 days. Will bill insurance. If not insured, cost is on a sliding scale.

Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group, 1298 W. Finnie Flat Road, Camp Verde: Testing is offered on a first come, first served basis. Rapid and PCR tests available. PCR results in 24-48 hours. Call clinic for details on pricing of tests and insurance coverage.

Spectrum Healthcare, 651 Mingus Ave., Cottonwood: Testing by appointment only. Will bill insurance; if no insurance, tests cost $85. Offer PCR tests with results in 2-3 days, nucleic acid tests with results in 1 hour, and rapid antigen tests with results in 15 minutes.

NextCare Urgent Care, 420 S. Willard, Suite #120, Cottonwood, and 2530 SR 89A, Suite A, Sedona: Appointment is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. All testing is at provider’s discretion. Need photo ID, insurance information and payment methods. Results are available in 1-5 days. PCR and antibody tests.

Mingus Medical Care, 214 S. Main St., Cottonwood: By appointment. Offers PCR and antibody testing. Results available in 2-7 days after testing.