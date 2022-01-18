OFFERS
Catch 22 seeks Prescott fugitive

James Walker

James Walker

Originally Published: January 18, 2022 midnight

Today is Day 18 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Law enforcement is looking for fugitive Trenton James Walker.

On two separate occasions in November and December of 2019, Walker was observed selling methamphetamine in the Dewey and Prescott areas. On Jan. 15, 2021, a Prescott Police officer contacted Walker during a traffic stop and took him into custody for these crimes.

Walker was charged with four counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale and has since failed to appear in court. He now has an arrest warrant with a $25,000 bond in addition to a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Walker is a 51-year-old white male, 5-fot-11, 185 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. His last known address is in the 7900 block of East Paseo Hermoso in Prescott Valley.

If you provide information leading to Walker's arrest, you could earn up to a $500 cash reward. Call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

