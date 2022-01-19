OFFERS
Wed, Jan. 19
Catch 22 seeks Paulden fugitive

Aaron Frederick Pomeroy (YCSO)

Originally Published: January 19, 2022 midnight

It’s Day 19 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Law enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Aaron Frederick Pomeroy.

In July of 2018, Pomeroy attacked the female victim hitting her about the face and choked her until she was near to losing consciousness. He then bit the victim’s neck, ripped her clothes off, and threw her down by her chest. At that point, Pomeroy told the victim he was going to get a knife. While Pomeroy was looking for the weapon, the victim was able to escape.

He was convicted of aggravated assault, assault, and disorderly conduct. After some jail time, Pomeroy was released on probation, which he violated.

He is now wanted on a nationwide extraditable probation violation warrant for the aggravated assault and failing to appear on some charges from another case.

Pomeroy is described as a 23-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, 137 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has a tattoo of a bloody hatchet with the number 13 on his right upper arm. His last known address was in the 700 block of West Ahonen in Paulden.

If you provide information leading to Pomeroy's arrest, you could earn up to a $500 cash reward. Call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

