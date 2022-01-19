Comedy magician Dana Daniels and ‘Psychic Parrot Luigi’ to perform at Sound Bites Grill

If there’s one thing the world can use right now as we trudge through the “COVID Blues,” it’s a good laugh; something to take our minds away from today’s woes and challenges.

Sound Bites Grill is rising to the challenge with a new dinner show, starring nationally recognized magical comedian Dana Daniels, performing live on the Sound Bites Celebrity stage on Friday, Jan. 21, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

With his psychic parrot Luigi, his feathered sidekick, he takes his audience on a hilarious ride with not only funny quips and belly-laugh jokes but dazzling feats of magic and psychic phenomena as well.

Dana and his little green friend perform awe-inspiring feats of magic blended with rapid-fire clean comedy salvos. He engages the audience, inviting them to join him on stage.

Together, they perform such miracles as finding chosen cards, reading the mind of somebody on a cell phone and turning an audience member’s $100 bill into bird food only to have it reappear inside an egg laid by Luigi (tough trick for a male bird).

With Dana as the comedian and Luigi as the straight bird, the duo never fails to fracture an audience with laughter.

Born and raised in Long Beach, California, Daniels is considered one the funniest comedy magical acts working today. He was the very first magician to receive the Comedy Magician of the Year award from the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, California.

Dana’s many television appearances include, Stand Up Live, Evening at the Improv, CBS Morning Show, Masters of Illusions, Lance Burton’s Guerrilla Magic and the best-selling clean comedy series on DVD, Thou Shalt Laugh 4, and America Got Talent.

Comedian Steve Martin had this to say to Daniels after watching him perform -- “My wife and I loved everything about your act. The magic, the humor, and what great timing you have. So many laughs per minute, I hardly had any time to write down and steal your jokes.”

Be sure to make your reservation early.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. SR 89A, Sedona.

Please call 928-282-2713 for more information or to make reservations. Visit SoundBitesGrill.com.