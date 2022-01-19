Harp Guitarist Champion Muriel Anderson presents musical tour of the world

One of the world’s foremost fingerstyle guitarists and harp-guitarists, and the first woman to win the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship, Muriel Anderson continues to thrill audiences with her unique and joyous style. Muriel Anderson will perform for one night only, at the Old Town Center for the Arts, Saturday, JJan. 22, at 7 p.m.

Muriel Anderson is a guitarist/harp-guitarist who embraces music from all over the world with grace, joy and humor. Her CD, “Nightlight Daylight”, was chosen as one of the top 10 CDs of the decade by Guitar Player Magazine, and her “Heartstrings” recording accompanied the astronauts on the space shuttle Discovery. Among those she has performed/recorded with are Chet Atkins, Les Paul, Victor Wooten, Tommy Emmanuel and the Nashville Chamber Orchestra. Muriel’s facility across the genres of folk, classical, bluegrass, popular and international music is revered by guitarists worldwide.

Muriel’s multimedia show takes you on a journey in music and stories, with a backdrop of visuals artfully projected behind her. It is a musical journey through space, and around the world with visuals by celebrated photo-artist Bryan Allen. Muriel will share new tunes and stunning visual backdrops from her recent sailing adventure.

Currently named by Guitar World as one of 8 amazing female acoustic players, Muriel Anderson is one of the few international touring harp-guitarists. Her obvious joy of music, humor and her facility across the genres of folk, classical, jazz, bluegrass and international music is revered by guitarists worldwide. An engaging performer, Muriel’s unique approach to the instrument virtually transforms the guitar into a lyrical choir, then a marching band, then a Japanese koto, then a Bluegrass band, one minute launching into a Beatles’ tune and the next, a Rodrigo concerto. Muriel is host of the renowned Muriel Anderson’s All Star Guitar Night and founder of the Music for Life Alliance charity.

Her double CD “Nightlight Daylight” has won first place in its category and has already won 11 national awards. Guitar Player Magazine listed her recent CD “Nightlight, Daylight” as one of the top 10 CD’s of the decade! It features her concept – the first ever interactive lighted CD cover and includes collaborations with her friends and fellow musicians Victor Wooten, Phil Keaggy, Mark Kibble of Take 6, Danny Gottlieb, Stanley Jordan, Tommy Emmanuel, Earl Klugh, Howard Levy, Jeff Coffin, Tierra Negra and members of the Nashville Symphony.

Anderson’s recording of “El Noi de la Mare” appears in Woody Allen’s film “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” and her “Heartstrings” recording accompanied the astronauts on the space shuttle Discovery. Muriel Anderson has released more than a dozen instrumental CD’s, seven instructional DVD’s and guitar books published by Hal Leonard, Mel Bay, and Zen-On Japan. Her compositions include commissioned classical works for the Nashville Chamber Orchestra and Vox Caelestis Womens Choir, as well as songs, which have appeared as title tracks for three albums by various artists.

When Muriel first encountered Bryan Allen’s work, she knew she had found her artistic soulmate–she was amazed to find that his photo-art was saying the same thing as her music. They went on to create the 11-award winning Nightlight Daylight CD, and in the process discovered that their artistic affinity extended to the heart. They started working on how to combine their artistry in a live context, and this show is the result. Bryan’s stunning visuals provide an insightful backdrop to Muriel’s music, accentuating the audience experience as never before. Together they bring you on a journey around the globe, full of joy and humanity, with new tunes, old favorites, stories and images. Her current release “Acoustic Chef” is an international cookbook with music to go with each tune and her current project with, Bryan Allen is Acoustic Sailing.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at Fifth Street and Main in Old Town Cottonwood. Tickets for Muriel Anderson are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 for priority seating in the first three rows.

Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com or in Cottonwood at Mysterium and In Sedona, you can find tickets at The Mary D. Fisher Theater. For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit OldTownCenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.