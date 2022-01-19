Healing power of love ‘Better than Sex’ at Sedona variety show

Stu Zimmerman is launching a variety series that explores love and life in a gathering at the Sedona Creative Life Center Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.

‘Better than Sex’ will live-stream for those who cannot attend in person. Expect to laugh, learn, sing, dance and be inspired and empowered to take your love to the next level.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. The episode concludes with a full set of kirtan and dance concert with the talented and heart-centric Ananda Yogiji band from 8 to 9 p.m.

A one-time hedge-fund manager, Zimmerman said his world view took a sharp left-turn.

‘I first visited Sedona in 1999 to see an alternative healer for my wife, who was struggling with the chemo and radiation treatments associated with bone cancer,’ he said ‘It would end up being a healing for me. And ‘healed’ me out of being a hedge fund manager to focus on the kind of wealth that money can’t buy.”

As Only the Source LLC (producer of Better Than Sex! TV) creator, writer, talent and investor, Zimmerman wears many hats on his shaven head. He has focused on wealth beyond money for the last 18 years; his conscious media endeavors include co-authoring “Inner Security and Infinite Wealth,” hosting the nationally-syndicated Inside Wealth radio program and co-hosting the award-winning “Get Conscious Now!” television program.

He has also hosted “RESET with Stu Zimmerman” – a video series that explores the practical potential for a new golden era of humanity. He was recently honored as one of 40 Distinguished Classmates of Cornell University’s Class of 1979.

The cast of “Better than Sex” includes Zimmerman, Mary Miscisin, Erienne Weine, Ph.D., Jeselynn Desmond and Miguel Montoya. Guests include author Diane Kazer and community organizer Darrick ‘Lionijah’ Morrison.

Live streaming/replay is $11. Advance tickets (until midnight Jan. 20) are $22, at the door $33.

Sedona Creative Life Center is at 333 Schnebly Hill Road.

Contact stu@onlythesource.com or 415-309-0595.