Maggie Smith, Kevin Kline star in ‘My Old Lady’

The Sedona International Film Festival partners with Old Town Center for the Arts to bring movies to Cottonwood. “Monday Movies on Main” will feature the Cottonwood premiere of “My Old Lady” on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at OTCA.

He’s in the will. She’s in the way.

Academy Award-winners Kevin Kline and Maggie Smith and Academy Award-nominee Kristin Scott Thomas star in this witty and heartfelt drama about surprising inheritances and unexpected connections.

When Mathias Gold (Kline) arrives at the sumptuous Parisian apartment he inherited from his father, he’s surprised that the property comes with two stubborn live-in tenants — Mathilde (Maggie Smith), and her daughter, Chloé (Kristin Scott Thomas) — who are not required to leave according, to an ancient French real estate law that makes him unable to sell the place,.

But as Mathias and Chloé draw increasingly closer, Mathilde unveils a complex labyrinth of secrets that unites the trio in unexpected ways.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9.00 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Because of limited seating, mentioned above, SIFF and OTCA recommend purchasing advanced tickets. Please call 928-282-1177 day of show to check ticket availability for door sales. The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Fifth St. (just off Main) in Cottonwood.

